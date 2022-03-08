“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “Narek Nalbandyan, who became famous to the public by buying the” Golden Palace “super-expensive hotel, has acquired new, no less remarkable real estate. He bought the luxurious mansion belonging to the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan, located on Azatutyan Avenue (at the height of the Monument). It was architecturally similar to the building of the RA National Assembly. The deal was made on March 1 of this year. Nalbandyan’s family paid 48 million drams for the house, the rest – 2․452 billion drams, Nalbandyan will pay by August.

It should be reminded that not only the luxurious private house belonging to Abrahamyan, but also the famous hotel in Tsakhkadzor was purchased by Nalbandyan in a “closed” version, coming to a deal with the authorities to pay 1 billion drams a year for “Golden Palace”. Mention that with such a “closed” version, almost every citizen of the Republic of Armenia could buy a hotel, because after operating it properly, it would be difficult to provide the appropriate income.

Who is this rich businessman unknown to the public, who, in addition to importing cement, mixed feeds, construction materials and a few other necessities, also manages the “Shirak” poultry factory? A person whose name has been mentioned in the last 2-3 years.

According to the information received by “Zhoghovurd” daily, Narek Nalbanghyan is a former police officer, a former investigator who, by using his former professional skills, manages to impoverish other market players. Egg companies, for example, attribute the deflation observed in the egg market, which will lead to artificial inflation and the strengthening of monopoly positions, to it. The Lusakert poultry factory was closed due to that work style. According to our information, Nalbandyan is getting closer to specific circles of the revolutionary government, which rejects corruption, and through them he is able to solve his problems and is becoming a modern-day “oligarch”.

“Zhoghovurd” daily tried to contact and talk to Nalbandyan several times, but he did not get in touch in any way. If Nalbandyan is ready and wants to answer our questions, then “Zhoghovurd” daily is ready to hear his point of view. However, he has chosen the old oligarchic status, the connections of which we will make a new revelation in the near future. “

