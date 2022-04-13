The people living in Artsakh do not understand what is happening here. The rumors about preventing the opposition deputies from Armenia from entering Artsakh spread in a strangely vague way here. We did not understand who did not allow them to enter Artsakh or why they did not allow them. One thing is clear, however, this is another psychological pressure on people living in Artsakh to make it clear that your connection with Mother Armenia may be cut off at some point, a member of the Artsakh Justice Justice bloc told Pastinfo. Silk Hakobyan.

The latter adds that it is clear that such behavior will aggravate the situation of the people of Artsakh, who are already in overwhelming uncertainty, to think that they have been completely isolated and cut off from Armenia. “It turns out that the Armenian government does not visit Artsakh, a whole two factions of the opposition want to visit, but they are also banned. So, what happens when we are alone here?… What is this, another psychological pressure on the people of Artsakh? Do they sow fear in people alone? ”

He also referred to the statement made yesterday by the RA NA deputy of the RA NA Lusine Badalyan that he was ready to personally raise the Artsakh flag on the top of Everest, if he knew that all the issues would find their solutions with that.

“If Lulu, who massacred her from the NA tribune, forgot, I can remind her that she was one of the people who was having fun in the” Armenia “hotel in Artsakh during the 44-day war and was taking selfies under this and that bush in Stepanakert. “Now he is standing from the tribune of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, criticizing the action of placing the flag of Artsakh, or does he allow himself to express his thoughts on the visit of the opposition faction deputies to Artsakh? In any case, the Armenian opposition definitely did not come to Artsakh to take pictures.” said the deputy.

Details on the original website.