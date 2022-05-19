“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “It is the most permissive in the Armenian egg market. Government agencies are not able to control the egg market not only in terms of price policy but also in terms of quality. “Zhoghovurd” daily was informed that the RA State Competition Commission made a decision on April 5 of this year to impose a measure of liability on “Arzni Pedigree ITC” company.

In the decision document we read: “The lawsuit was filed on the basis of the appearance of unfair competition on the basis of the appearance of misleading the public through the sale of” ECO “eggs produced by the company.” Why? Although the company has not yet received an ECO-certified egg certificate (applied and some processes are underway), it has in any case produced and sold ECO-marked eggs. The commission described Arzni’s move as “unfair competition (hereinafter referred to as a violation of the law)”.

The company was warned, as well as instructed to correct the violation within one month, to stop the sale of eggs produced with the word “ECO” produced by the date of entry into force of this decision, including in case of selling them through other economic entities. on “the requirements of the law.” “On April 19, a similar decision was made regarding” Project Inter Invest “company.”