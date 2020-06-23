People in their 20s and 30s are spreading the virus (Opinion)

This ebb and flow of the smoldering threat followed closely by devastating blazes repeated through the duration of the Australian spring and summer.

At the time, some speculated that the differences in mortality were due to differences in the age demographics of the people infected.

In contrast, the US initially had the resources to test only the sickest of patients and due to this limitation in testing capacity, data skewed heavily toward those who were older and more likely to be hospitalized. The rate of viral infections in the elderly caught fire and blazed, and in the effort to contain and stop this unfolding tragedy, we took our eyes off what was happening to the younger people. What was and is their role in this pandemic?

The role of the young and healthy in this pandemic is starting to reveal it self.

The 20- to 40-year-olds seem to be spreading the infection unperceived. They are just as easily infected as the elderly, but more likely to show no or mild symptoms. People in these age groups are the ones who have allowed the virus to smolder through our communities and erupt in to flames if they make contact with a susceptible citizenry.

Unlike the older populations, where the fraction of tests that are positive have decreased markedly over time — likely evidence that individuals are doing better at protecting susceptible people — when we look at the 18 to 49-year-olds, we see that the number of positive cases has remained just about constant through the duration of time.

We are now simply because more than 60% of infections in the US are occurring in people under the age of 50.

The skewing of the infection rate toward this younger generation, those less likely to want to have severe symptoms and outcomes, could explain why we are seeing a nationwide reduction in hospitalizations and death.

But the emerging data about the disease rate for anyone under 50 years old is revealing that the 20- to 40-year-old segment of our citizenry may in fact be the force driving this pandemic.

A recent contact tracing study performed in Japan demonstrated how significant 20= to 40-year-olds are in the initiation of new clusters of infection. About 50% of clusters traced — outbreaks in which at least five new everyone was infected — were initiated by this age group. A substantial revelation using this research was that the majority of the 20-40-year-old index cases were showing no disease symptoms at the time of contact with the people they infected.

Other data shows that these infected younger folks initiated outbreaks in bars, restaurants, gymnasiums and concerts. This is of no real surprise to anybody following the data, as this is a pattern we have seen repeated in South Korea and are now observing in the US.

One of the eye-opening outbreaks described in this tracing study was as at a live music concert the place where a single person’s case resulted in a performer, event staff and members of the audience becoming infected. In total, more than 30 people were infected at the concert.

Knowing that younger people are just as easy to infect, but show fewer and milder symptoms than those who are over 50, allows the virus to slowly burn up in the background of our communities.

We see this trend play out in the testing results. However, if the virus continues to burn up through this age group, with their increased mobility and their importance within the essential workforce, it will only be a matter of time before we see their infections spark an inferno of vomiting and death in susceptible populations.

I fear it’s only a matter of time, however, before the virus finds its way in to a household or perhaps a workplace where people more susceptible to poorer outcomes from infection is found.

A similar pattern is emerging in Arizona. Forty-seven % of all cases are in the 20-44 age group . However, unlike Florida, the virus has now made its way into susceptible populations. We are seeing the amount of patients admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 rise rapidly, and a concerning increase in the number of individuals on ventilators.

The embers from those young adults have indeed found their way onto kindling and have started a fire.

We need to start paying more attention to the role of the sub-40 age group in viral transmission. And we must do this soon. Their high mobility and complex social and employment networks provide the perfect opportunity for the virus to keep to smolder through our communities.

We need certainly to focus more effort in fully characterizing their role in asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infection transmission chains. One of the many reasons that is especially essential is that universities are going to reopen in varying degrees of capacity in the fall, that may place the embers of youthful infections in classrooms with the tinder old — and I do not see that ending well.