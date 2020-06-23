People in their 20s and 30s are spreading the virus (Opinion)

This ebb and flow of the smoldering threat followed closely by devastating blazes repeated through the duration of the Australian spring and summer.
At the time, some speculated that
the differences in mortality were due to differences in the age demographics of the people infected.
In South Korea, with extensive early testing and an enviable contact tracing program, more than 75% of infections were in people under 60 yrs . old, and about 45% of infections were in people under the age of 40.
In contrast, the US initially had the resources to test only the sickest of patients
and due to this limitation in testing capacity, data skewed heavily toward those who were older and more likely to be hospitalized. The rate of viral infections
in the elderly caught fire and blazed, and in the effort to contain and stop this unfolding tragedy, we took our eyes off what was happening to the younger people. What was and is their role in this pandemic?
The role of the young and healthy in this pandemic is starting to reveal it self.
The 20- to 40-year-olds seem to be spreading the infection unperceived. They are just as easily infected as the elderly, but more likely to show no or mild symptoms. People in these age groups are the ones who have allowed the virus to smolder through our communities and erupt in to flames if they make contact with a susceptible citizenry.
Unlike the older populations, where the fraction of tests that are positive have decreased markedly over time
— likely evidence that individuals are doing better at protecting susceptible people — when we look at the 18 to 49-year-olds, we see that the number of positive cases has remained just about constant through the duration of time.
We are now simply because more than 60%
of infections in the US are occurring in people under the age of 50.
The skewing of the infection rate toward this younger generation, those less likely to want to have severe symptoms and outcomes, could explain why we are seeing a nationwide reduction in hospitalizations and death.
But the emerging data about the disease rate for anyone under 50 years old is revealing that the 20- to 40-year-old segment of our citizenry may in fact be the force driving this pandemic.
A recent contact tracing study performed in Japan
demonstrated how significant 20= to 40-year-olds are in the initiation of new clusters of infection. About 50% of clusters traced — outbreaks in which at least five new everyone was infected — were initiated by this age group. A substantial revelation using this research was that the majority of the 20-40-year-old index cases were showing no disease symptoms at the time of contact with the people they infected.
Eighty-one % of all new virus transmissions, resulting in outbreak clusters, happened in the days leading up to, or on the day of symptom onset
. So, these individuals were unwittingly infecting others before they experienced any symptoms of the infection themselves.
Other data shows
that these infected younger folks initiated outbreaks in bars, restaurants, gymnasiums and concerts. This is of no real surprise to anybody following the data, as this is a pattern we have seen repeated in South Korea and are now observing in the US.
One of the eye-opening outbreaks described in this tracing study was as at a live music concert the place where a single person’s case resulted in a performer, event staff and members of the audience becoming infected. In total, more than 30 people were infected at the concert.
Knowing that younger people are just as easy to infect,
but show fewer and milder symptoms than those who are over 50, allows the virus to slowly burn up in the background of our communities.
We see this trend play out in the testing results. However, if the virus continues to burn up through this age group, with their increased mobility and their importance within the essential workforce, it will only be a matter of time before we see their infections spark an inferno of vomiting and death in susceptible populations.
For months, I have been especially troubled by the data in Florida. Florida did actually have dodged a bullet after spring break revelers in March
, appeared to reopen safely in May and the Covid-19 mortality rate has stayed curiously low.
But in the background, the demographics of new infections were changing. The median age of infected people dropped from 65 in March to 35 years old in June
. We are now seeing a substantial increase in new daily cases in that state — a 300% increase in the past two weeks
, which can’t be attributed to greater testing. We are likely seeing the rise in new infections because of the increased mobility and large social networks of younger people.
While the rate of disease stays highest in this younger citizenry, the burden on the health care system remains low. We know there is a large pool of susceptible people in Florida. We are seeing troubling signs emerge in Miami-Dade
as admitted patients approach the April peak, but statewide the hospitalization numbers are flat.
I fear it’s only a matter of time, however, before the virus finds its way in to a household or perhaps a workplace where people more susceptible to poorer outcomes from infection is found.
A similar pattern is emerging in Arizona. Forty-seven % of all cases are in the 20-44 age group
. However, unlike Florida, the virus has now made its way into susceptible populations. We are seeing the amount of patients admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 rise rapidly, and a concerning increase in the number of individuals on ventilators.
The embers from those young adults have indeed found their way onto kindling and have started a fire.
We need to start paying more attention to the role of the sub-40 age group in viral transmission. And we must do this soon. Their high mobility and complex social and employment networks provide the perfect opportunity for the virus to keep to smolder through our communities.
We need certainly to focus more effort in fully characterizing their role in asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infection transmission chains. One of the many reasons that is especially essential is that universities are going to reopen in varying degrees of capacity in the fall, that may place the embers of youthful infections in classrooms with the tinder old — and I do not see that ending well.