“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “It is the 6th day that the confiscated keys of the court registration system are missing. “Zhoghovurd” daily wrote that three days after the visit of the NSS Investigation Department, the situation in the judiciary had changed.

On March 17, Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General, stated that the confiscated keys of the court case registration system had been returned to the Judicial Department, the confiscated keys for the operation of the criminal case system had been returned, and the head of the Judicial Department had been informed that the signature system could be restarted. In response, the BDK objected, stating that the keys had not been returned to the Judicial Department. The Prosecutor General’s Office is still asserting itself, and the BDK is advancing its word. And where did the keys disappear, did they get lost on the way, or did someone have to lose them on the way?

In particular, according to the information we received, the confiscated keys of the case registration system were indeed sent by the Prosecutor General’s Office to the Judicial Department, but through the system a scheme is being developed to exclude judges from signing the case temporarily, according to which the keys were lost.

Moreover, according to the news we have received, it has been decided to turn the post office employees into scapegoats with their own consent, to prosecute them, so that the process will be a basis for making it impossible for judges to sign cases via computer in the near future. We are following the developments, we will know to what extent this scheme will be implemented. ”