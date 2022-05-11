“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “The Football Federation of Armenia has become a convenient institution for making money for various branches of government. In the FFA, the principle of a familiar friend-in-law works inviolably. First of all, let us inform you that the unofficial coordinator of the Football Federation on behalf of the RA Government is Hakob Simidyan, the Minister of Environment. He will be in 2020. On July 9, 2006 he was appointed an advisor to FFA President Armen Melikbekyan on a voluntary basis. In 2009-2012, the same Simidyan worked as an assistant coordinator of the website in “Haykakan Zhamanak” daily.

And today Armen Nikoghosyan, another former employee of the same Haykakan Zhamanak, works as the FFA vice-president. և The football players have more than once voiced that the FFA has been appointed technical supervisor by the FFA vice-president, the childhood friend of Armen Nikoghosyan, a former journalist of the Armenian Football Federation. It should be noted that the FFA paid Nikoghosyan’s friend an incomprehensibly large sum of 18 million drams for a year, while the former technical supervisor had received only 2.9 million drams during 6 years.

In addition to earning money, friends also spend their evenings at the football academy in the evenings. You can often see the deputy cars with Hakob Simidyan in the yard of the football academy. According to eyewitnesses, they use the sauna of the football academy.

And they even discussed the idea of ​​building a new, elite sauna instead of the academy sink. According to media reports, the FFA suppliers and contractors are mostly friends, family members and close friends of the FFA leaders. The real owners of the construction company carrying out the renovation of the Abovyan stadium with an estimated cost of several hundred million drams are not even known.

There are craftsmen registered in the State Register who worked as plasterers by private order, even in the days when “their” organization was rebuilding an entire stadium. In other words, the plasterer is a big builder in our country. ”