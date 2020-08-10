People evacuated after fire erupts near Yerevan hospital – Panorama

A fire broke out near the building of Mikaelyan Institute of Surgery in Yerevan on Sunday evening.

The blaze was reported at 8:26pm. Emergency responders who were dispatched there found out that construction waste close to the hospital was on fire.

All people on the second floor of the hospital were evacuated due to safety concerns, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Firefighters and rescuers also moved 5 patients from the ward close to the blaze to another ward through the joint efforts of the hospital staff.

The fire was contained at 9:12pm and extinguished at 11։21pm. It burnt garbage on an area of 9 cubic meters and damaged some of the hospital windows.

No injuries were reported.