“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “Along with the police violence during the opposition rallies and the differentiated working style of the law enforcement bodies, on May 20, there will be a very interesting and presentable discussion about democracy in Armenia. According to the information of “Zhoghovurd” daily, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also take part in that discussion. And although the holding of such an event and its date were decided much earlier, it is interesting to refer to the state of democracy in this situation by authoritative international organizations and ambassadors accredited to Armenia.

In a conversation with “Zhoghovurd” daily, Andranik Shirinyan, one of the organizers of the event, the Armenian representative of the international human rights organization Freedom House, also emphasized. “The discussion was planned months ago. The first phase of the grand program in Armenia ends at the end of May, and the discussion related to it is taking place now. ” It should be added that the discussion will be broadcast live, and there is no clarification on media participation yet. By the way, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynn M. will be present at the discussion on democracy in Armenia. “Tracey, Andrea Victorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Mark Behrendt, Freedom House Program Director for Europe and Eurasia, and others.”