People debate whether ‘Paw Patrol’ is problematic amid protests

Black Lives Matter protests continue to erupt around the United States not exactly three weeks after an officer killed George Floyd. The call to finish racist violence by defunding the police hasn’t been louder — and Hollywood is quickly needing to adapt.

After 32 seasons, it absolutely was announced on Tuesday Cops was canceled. A&E just pulled its controversial show Live PD from the schedule. Could Paw Patrol really next? Yes, some people are questioning whether the popular Nickelodeon children’s cartoon should be “canceled,” culturally speaking.

Paw Patrol follows a little boy, Ryder, and his team of pups, who save your self the day around their fictional town. There’s Marshall, a firefighting dalmatian, and Skye, the fearless cockapoo who flies around on lookout. But perhaps one of the most popular characters is the German shepherd Chase, who happens to be a cop.

Last week the show’s Twitter account announced it was muting content “for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning.” And Twitter did its thing in the replies.

One person linked to a 2018 article on the satirical internet site the Onion, “Paw Patrol Writers Defend Episode Where German Shepherd Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Lab 17 Times in Back.”

“Defund the paw patrol,” somebody replied, while another added, “Euthanize the police dog.”

“For a paramilitary organization Chase breaks so many privacy laws it’s ridiculous. Sky also in direct violation of international standards preventing dogs from flying helicopters,” another Twitter user wrote.

The comments were mostly in jest — although some took dark humor to a brand new level. However, it wound up sparking a wider debate about how good cops, such as the lovable Chase, should be portrayed on tv.

The New York Times published an article on Thursday titled “The Protests Come for Paw Patrol,” although it acknowledged people calling for the show to be “canceled” weren’t sincere about, it ostensibly pointed out why a character like Chase could be problematic.

“It’s a joke, but it’s also not,” the author wrote. “As the protests against racist police violence enter their third week, the charges are mounting against fictional cops too. Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs — or even especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs — are on notice. The effort to publicize police brutality does mean banishing the good-cop archetype, which reigns on both television and in viral videos of the protests themselves. Paw Patrol seems harmless enough, and that’s the point: The movement rests on knowing that cops do plenty of harm.”

Other outlets stumbled on the cartoon’s defense, such as the Federalist, with its article, “Paw Patrol and Chase the Police Dog Are Good Examples of ‘To Protect and Serve.’”

Suddenly the concept that some could find Paw Patrol too problematic became popular on Twitter with conservative politicians and commentators quickly weighing in.

You know Democrats have really lost it once the two pillars of their police reform plans are:

1. Defunding Police.

2. Banning Paw Patrol. pic.twitter.com/19c0nR0vzG — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 11, 2020

The left is tearing down statues of Christopher Columbus, getting Paw Patrol and Live PD canceled, and pushing to defund law enforcement. This is perhaps not progress—it’s mob rule and madness. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 11, 2020

After getting Offended that the confederate movie is currently unavailable on HBO Max, Joe Concha says he is moving to New Zealand if Paw Patrol is canceled. pic.twitter.com/u1fUbomLk4 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 11, 2020

Banning “PawPatrol” are you kidding? — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 11, 2020

Dean Cain called the idea Paw Patrol should be canceled “insanity.”

Paw Patrol?? PAW PATROL??? A bunch of first-responders who serve their communities???? Who may find this show offensive??

Insanity. pic.twitter.com/TLaMdoP2vc — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 11, 2020

Megyn Kelly tweeted a web link to the New York Times article and said it’s “beyond parody.”

The notion of Paw Patrol actually getting canceled is a long shot. The show was renewed for an eighth season earlier this season, and the film, Paw Patrol: The Movie, should hit theaters in August 20201. Then again, people probably thought Gone With the Wind would last more than a few weeks on HBO Max too.

