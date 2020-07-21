People can stop coronavirus with these three simple acts

The contact rates in the research were predicated on people’s interaction in the Netherlands, however the model is acceptable for other Western countries, the researchers at the University Medical Center Utrecht said

“A large epidemic can be prevented if the efficacy of these measures exceeds 50%,” they wrote.

If, however, the general public is slow, but does eventually change behavior, it can reduce steadily the number of cases, although not delay a peak in cases, based on the model.

If governments power down early, but no one takes additional personal protective steps, this would delay but not reduce a peak in cases. A three month intervention would delay the peak by, for the most part, seven months, the study found.

If government-imposed physical distancing was combined with disease awareness and personal steps, the height of the peak could be paid off, even after government imposed social distancing orders were lifted.

“Moreover, the effect of combinations of self-imposed measures is additive,” the researchers wrote. “In practical terms, it means that SARS-CoV-2 will not cause a large outbreak in a country where 90% of the population adopts handwashing and social distancing that are 25% efficacious.”

Even with self-imposed social distancing, contacts with others may not be totally eradicated. For instance, people who live together will interact, increasing the likelihood that someone could easily get sick. So small outbreaks are still likely.

The authors argue that governments should educate the public about how precisely the virus spreads and raise awareness in regards to the crucial roles of self-distancing, handwashing and in addition mask used in controlling a continuing epidemic. It does not differentiate between mandating some of these behaviors or encouraging them.

There are limits to the model. It does not take in to effect demographics, nor does it take into account the imperfect isolation of individuals who are sick with Covid-19, meaning they can infect others who take care of them in a medical care setting or at home. It also does not account for the likelihood of reinfection.

American public health leaders have now been echoing the sentiment of the study recently. The director of the usa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the Buck Institute for Research on Aging last Tuesday the country is “not defenseless.”

“If we all wore face coverings for the next four, six, eight, twelve weeks, across the nation, this virus transmission would stop,” Dr. Robert Redfield said.

Admiral Brett Giroir, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said at a briefing from the usa Health and Human Services Department Thursday that masks and physical distancing could quickly stop the spread of the pandemic.

“If we have that degree of compliance with these simple measures, our models say that’s really as good as shutting it down,” Giroir said. “These simple facts can really shut down the outbreak without completely shutting down your local area.”