People are saving more than ever. Here’s where to put your emergency cash

The accumulation of cash is basically due to the pandemic, which has made people cautious about their health and their finances and contains kept many from their routine spending habits, said Ken Tumin, a banking expert at DepositAccounts.com, a bank-account comparison site.

Here’s what you need to consider when looking for a place to store your emergency savings.

Traditional savings accounts

Interest rates on savings accounts had been dropping since last summer. And then they fell even low in March following the Federal Reserve slashed the federal funds rate within an emergency move as the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

That’s very little of a return. But, for many savers in this ultra low-rate envrionment, the advantage old-fashioned savings accounts do offer is convenience.

While both traditional and on line savings accounts are FDIC insured, the accessibility to branches at traditional banks makes it easier to do things like deposit cash — something that’s more difficult to do with on line savings accounts.

But the big banks do tend to charge higher monthly fees.

And those fees can add up, said Steven Chau, certified financial planner with Know Your Worth Financial of Tempe, Arizona.

“The difference in interest rates in this environment are not going to outweigh the cost of a few fees,” said Chau.

Online savings accounts

“They are FDIC insured and you can keep your existing checking account,” that he said.

Investopedia, The rates for online savings accounts have fallen, however they are still higher than at regular banks. Current rates available, according to comparison web sites like NerdWallet, Bankrate or DirectAccount are topping out around 1.6%. First Foundation Bank is supplying a rate of just one.6%, more than 26 times the national average rate.

“Rates are above 1% now, but online savings account rates are falling,” said Tumin. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they fall to 1%.”

At 1%, if you deposit $10,000, that’s the huge difference between earning $100 per year if the rate remained unchanged at an on line bank versus $1 by the end of the season from an old-fashioned savings account offering 0.01%.

“This isn’t a great return, but it’s better than nothing for funds that need to stay liquid for any needs that might arise,” said Ryan Watermiller, certified financial planner at Ankeny Financial Planning in Iowa.

Just be sure to read the small print: Some on line accounts charge a fee if you have maybe not made a deposit or withdrawal inside a certain amount of months or if the total amount drops below a specified amount. And there are some accounts that function like certificate of deposits by charging a penalty for closing the account before a specified amount of time.

Alternatives to savings accounts

CDs: Another safe place to put your money is a certificate of deposit, or CD. It’s similar to a savings account since it’s federally insured, nevertheless, you agree to leave your money there for some time, such as half a year, a year, five years as well as longer. Typically, you earn more interest the longer your money is deposited.

But, much like savings accounts, the interest isn’t much.

The average 6-month CD has an interest of 0.17% and a 5-year CD has 0.52%, according to the FDIC.

“Because CD rates have fallen so much, it isn’t a good time to lock in right now,” said Tumin. “There are now several online banks that cut their 5-year CD rates so low, they’re lower than their savings account rates.”

But, he said, if you have a CD ladder already going, in which maturing CDs are rolled over to new CDs, stay with it.

However, before automatically rolling over with your current bank, check around, he said.

“Even on line banks have now been cutting CD rates to all time lows, but not them all,” that he said. “Your bank may be one that is cutting rates and you may get a better rate elsewhere. Look around. You don’t want to lock into a very low rate if you can find something better.”

Money market accounts: Money market accounts, which generally speaking earn higher rates than savings accounts, may enable check-writing or debit cards and can demand a higher minimum deposit.

Money market accounts earn an average of 0.09%, according to the FDIC.

But there might be some fees involved. Some money market accounts could have monthly fees, inactive account fees or other fees for maybe not adhering to specifications by the bank.

High-yield checking accounts: High-yield checking accounts, sometimes called reward checking accounts, are frequently offered by community banks or credit unions and offer rewards for meeting specific account requirements.

The rates may be similar or better than online savings accounts at around 1.5% or maybe more, according to DepositAccounts , but you’re an average of required to make a specific number of debit card payments or spend a certain amount of money from the account every month in order to get the high rate.

Most don’t have any fees, nevertheless, you do need to meet with the requirements to be able to earn the high interest rate.

“Reward checking accounts can at least provide a way to earn some interest right now in an environment where rates are low and will remain low for some time,” said Tumin.