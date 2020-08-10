People are paying hundreds for Fyre Festival merch

The unfortunate, sordid tale of the Fyre Festival– an unfortunate music festival that scammed hundreds and saw its promoter go to jail– has actually taken a weird last twist: Collectors are bidding hundreds of dollars to own a piece of product from the festival.

You can see a few of the products listed below. These are simply a few of the 126 pieces of product up for sale by a Texas auction home that is selling the boodle on behalf of the U.S. Marshals:

Other products for sale consist of a wrist band that checks out “A Conspiracy to Change the Entertainment Industry” and sets of intense yellow sweat trousers “with the hand sewn label ‘F’.”

As of Monday afternoon, a lot of products had actually drawn in lots of quotes with a single Fyre Festival hat drawing in a $505 offering. The auction is slated to end on Thursday though the website states the timelines might be extended if there is a flurry of last minute quotes.

The U.S. Marshals are accountable for liquidating products of all sorts– consisting of Bitcoin– took from different federal police.

According to the Marshals’ website, the product up for auction was taken from Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland. The company declares McFarland had actually planned to offer the products at the festival however wound up keeping them in order to devote other undefined …

Read The Full Article