What was planned to be a comical video triggered a firestorm of discouragement and shock, speaking with a wider, enduring argument about the crossway of food, ethnic background and culture.
Home Top Stories People are outraged over a rice cooking video
Most Popular
Another fake Nancy Pelosi video goes viral on Facebook
A similarly false video of Pelosi went viral on Facebook in May2019 At the time, Pelosi blasted Facebook for not getting rid...
Richy Werenski birdies 72nd hole for first win at Barracuda Championship
A late eagle and a closing birdie sustained a stirring resurgence for Richy Werenski at the Barracuda Championship, where he liquidated his...
Indian Oil predicts recovery to pre-Covid levels only by year-end
The chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, the nation's most significant refiner, forecasted need would start to rebound only by year-end as the coronavirus...
Man who lost his mother to coronavirus makes emotional plea to the nation
Aaron Burch lost his mother at the age of 61. She was taken from him by coronavirus. He tells his story and pleads with...
Apple Watch Series 6 could come with a larger battery
It appears that the battery of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 has actually appeared at the Korea Testing and ResearchInstitute The battery...
Northair Compact Fridge Cooler Single Door, 1.6 Cu.Ft Contemporary Classic Compact All Refrigerator Using...
Price: (as of - Details) Product Description ...
Why foreign wives in South Korea are vulnerable to domestic violence
She was 29 years of ages and her future other half was in his 50 s, court files reveal. She just spoke Vietnamese,...
Heat Check (Hiatus): Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets have actually been restoring themselves from the inside-out, actually, considering that the trade due date and while the group won...