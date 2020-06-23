People are forgetting how to drive due to coronavirus lockdowns, survey finds

The Sun reports that over a quarter have stalled their vehicles plus one in five have scraped their wheels on the curb or neglected to use their turn signal.

Some of the two,000 respondents to the survey, that was conducted by Hyundai, said they had forgotten things like turning on the ignition, which side their gas cap is on and even what all the pedals do.

It’s probably little surprise, then, that 48 % said they expect other drivers to be less safe than they were prior to the restrictions were put in place.

Here are the top 10 mistakes drivers said they’d made:

Stalled Struggled to parallel park Forgot to indicate Scraped wheels on curb Had to be cautious about what each pedal does Not checking mirrors when pulling away Forgot where in actuality the filler cap was Forgot to turn the ignition key Not shut the doorway properly Not put their seatbelt on

