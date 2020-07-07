People are buying second homes, but not just for vacation

To just take the edge off of feeling cooped up, they took weekend drives to Connecticut and soon began considering houses. In May, they bought a five-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot house or apartment with a pool in Brookfield, Connecticut, for $675,000, a lot less than it could cost to get a bigger apartment in the Brooklyn neighbor hood they still love.

“We needed to get out of the city for awhile,” said Lina Stillman. “It was a perfect storm. It was concerns about health, coupled with low [mortgage] interest rates, combined with fact that we are a home based job and it was getting ugly. But I’m not leaving Brooklyn completely. That is impossible for me to complete.”

So they kept the apartment they own in Brooklyn and are considering renting it out short-term. The Connecticut home isn’t so much a week-end escape for them, she said, since it is an alternative full-time home.

“We thought it would make more sense to buy a little further out and have nature and more space and have the best of both worlds,” said Challie Stillman. And if they need to be in the town for work it is only an hour . 5 away by train.

If real estate activity in second-home areas around New York are any indication, the Stillmans are not alone. The coronavirus pandemic has not only pushed apartment dwelling New Yorkers to find more space and nature outside of the city, it has also untethered them from their downtown workplaces as companies embraced remote working. That has led to a phenomenon Jonathan Miller, an actual estate appraiser and consultant, calls “co-primary” homes.

“For the affluent, instead of trading up in the city or getting a second seasonal home, it is an equal home,” said Miller. “This is changing the way the people think about a primary residence and we are seeing people lengthen the tether that connects work and home.”

The rise of ‘co-primary’ living

A home in Connecticut, the Hudson Valley or the Hamptons may possibly typically be properly used as a vacation home, said Miller. But for the next couple of years, many owners are surviving in their second home, while an apartment in the city could possibly be used as a place to stay on the couple of days a month if they need to be within an office or meet customers.

“You move to the Hudson Valley and once every two weeks, you have a two-hour commute,” he said. “The rest of the time you’re commuting from your bedroom to your desk to the refrigerator.”

In New York City, signed contracts to get a condo in June were down 74% from this past year, according to a study from brokerage firm Douglas Elliman and appraiser Miller Samuel.

In the Hamptons, signed contracts were up 89% last month from the year before, according to the report.

For those who considered buying in the Hamptons, the pandemic has pushed them along, said Robert Nelson, executive managing director of sales for Brown Harris Stevens, making sales activity there brisk.

“Between $1 million to $2 million they can find a decent house here while in Manhattan that’s a two bedroom apartment,” said Nelson.

Previously, buyers were mostly looking at domiciles as an investment, now a lot more than before the priority is on buying a house they can use immediately.

Rentals have now been difficult in the future by as a result of an increase popular, said Nelson, but also because regular renters have opted to really use their homes this season.

That has pushed some renters in to buying for themselves, said Nelson. “They don’t want to be at the whim of others trying to find a place.”

The rush to buy

Connie Strait, who has sold Connecticut property for 40 years, said she’s never seen this type of rush of out-of-state buyers as she’s over the past 8 weeks. She says her business tripled and she does not work out to help all of the people calling to look at domiciles.

Her buyers are coming from New York, plus they have money. One morning she had three calls about a multi-million-dollar waterfront property. “That never happened to me before.”

This has made industry more competitive for the neighborhood families she’s working with.

“You pull into a driveway, there are three out-of-state cars,” she said. “They get defeated and know from the looks of it that home will go quickly over asking price.”

The inventory has been slowly returning to market, she said, but there have been 3 x as many domiciles going into contract. This is leading to multiple offers on many domiciles, she said, with some buyers straight away bidding within the asking price plus some waiving a building inspection to attract a seller.

The buyers are looking for similar things, said Strait, a house office where they can shut the door to their rear, and a yard to allow them to be outside. “Anything with a pool goes immediately.”

What remains to be observed, said Miller, is the length of time this effect will last. Most companies are not announcing employees could work from home for the 5- to 10-year timeline around which a lot of people make property decisions.

“Does the zeitgeist change the minute there is a vaccine?” said Miller. “Employers and employees saw the benefit of working remotely, but that doesn’t suggest it will be fully that way and there are plenty of careers that you need to do in person.”

What is clear now is that folks will be residing in places such as the Hamptons well past Labor Day, Nelson said.

“Seasons don’t matter much anymore and we’ve all learned how Zoom works,” that he said.