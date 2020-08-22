PeohZarr Gaming Headset PS4 Headset Xbox One Headset with Surround Sound White PC Gaming Headset with Clear Mic & Large Ear Pads for Xbox One (Adapter Not Included), PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Laptop



[Surround Sound for Immersive Gaming Experience] Equipped with high precision 50mm magnetic neodymium drivers, you can hear the subtle sound like footsteps, wind. Best gaming headset for your budget，hear your enemies before seeing them! Perfect noise-cancelling headphones for various games like FPS, RPG, MOBA, Racing game, etc.

[Noise Canceling Mic for Better Voice Delivery] 360°noise reduction PS4 headset will help pick up your voice more clearly in chats with teammates, thus enhance the communication for the better gaming experience. The crystal clear mic of this Xbox one headset can be adjusted to 360° for easy assembly and fixing. What’s more, there are Mute Switch & Volume Control inline for more convenience.

[Multi-platform Compatibility for More Possibility] This 3. 5mm gaming headset is compatible with PS4, PS4 Pro/Slim, Xbox One, Xbox One S/X, PC, Nintendo Switch/3DS, PSP, PS3, Laptop, Computer, Tablet, iPad, Mobile Phone. Note: For old version Xbox one controller, a Microsoft adapter is required to use this Xbox one headset.

[Ergonomically Design for Long-time Wearing Comfy] No more worry for sweating, dirt, or stuffy, you’ll enjoy the ultra-soft and breathable bionic protein earmuffs for long-time gaming. Xbox One headset employs elastic headband design for different head sizes. Irregular fascinating LED lights highlight the game atmosphere.

[24-MONTH Warranty Service for 100% Satisfaction] All your rights and needs would be in high priority. Considering the high quality of PeohZarr gaming headset, we dare to offer our customers 24-month. For any problems, we promised to provide professional troubleshooting in 24 hours.