PeohZarr Gaming Headset PS4 headset Xbox One Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound PC Headset with Crystal Clear Mic & Large Earpads, Gaming Headphones for Xbox One Controller(Adapter Not Included), PS4, PC

DECENT SURROUND SOUND FOR IMMERSIVE GAMING EXPERIENCE PeohZarr Xbox one headset with mic features two in-built 50mm drivers which helps product the decent 7.1 surround sound for accurate positioning. It can make the gaming experience more immersive and improve your ability to track the direction sounds from left to right. NOISE CANCELILNG MICROPHONE With the 360-degree bendable boom mic, you can enjoy your passionate on gaming with no limitation. What’s more, the noise cancelling microphone is very sensitive and clear which enhance your communication with others in your team without background noise or statics. MULTIPLE PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY This PS4 headset with mic supports PS4, PS4 Pro/Slim, Xbox One, Xbox One S/X, PC, Nintendo Switch/3DS PSP PS3, Laptop, Computer, Tablet, iPad, Mobile Phone. For xbox one controller 1537, a headset adapter for xbox one controller will be required to use this headset. DOPE LED LIGHT Stylish blue and green LED lights can glaring in the dark and highlight the gaming atmosphere for you. Please notify that the USB cable is only used for the LED light. HIGH PREMIUM QUALITY FOR DURABILITY PeohZarr pc gaming headset equipped with strong durable cords and joints for long-lasting durability. SPECIFICATIONS Headset Driver: 50mm Sensitivity(1KHz): 116±3dB Rated Power: 15mW Cable Length: 7.22Feet / 2.2 meter LED working voltage: DC5V Dynamic Impedance: 24Ω±15% Microphone Microphone sensitivity: -42±3dB Unit Dimension: 6mmx2.7mm(H) Maximum Power: 100~10000Hz SNR: 60dB or More Pick-up Pattern: omnidirectional Headset Jack: USB 3.5mm 4Pin

【7. 1 Surround Sound System Immersive Gaming Experience】 Equipped with high precision 50mm magnetic neodymium driver, you can hear the subtle sound like footsteps wind Best gaming headset for your budget, hear your enemies before seeing them! Perfect partner for various games like FPS RPG MOBA Racing game etc.

【Noise Cancelling Headphones 360° Rotation】 Omnidirectional noise reduction PS4 headset will help pick up your voice more clearly in chats with teammates thus enhance the communication for better gaming experience. The crystal clear mic can be adjusted to 360° for easy assembly and fixing. Mute Switch & Volume Control.

【Multi-platform Compatibility】 This 3. 5mm gaming headset is compatible with PS4, PS4 Pro/Slim, Xbox One, Xbox One S/X, PC Nintendo Switch/3DS PSP PS3, Laptop, Computer, Tablet, iPad, Mobile Phone. Note: For xbox one controller 1537, a headset adapter for xbox one controller will be required to use this headset.

【Ergonomically Comfy Wearing High Premium Material】 No more worry for sweating dirt or stuffy, you’ll enjoy the ultra-soft and breathable bionic protein earmuffs for long-time gaming. Xbox One headset employs elastic headband design for different head sizes. Irregular fascinating LED lights highlight the game atmosphere.

【100% QUALITY & 24 MONTHS 】 All your rights and needs would be in highly priority. Considering of the high quality of PeohZarr gaming headphones, we dare to offer our customers 24-month . For any problems, we promised to provide professional troubleshooting in 24 hours.