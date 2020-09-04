Pentastic expands S Pen’s functionality even further

Samsung recently released a Good Lock module for the S Pen called Pentastic. The latter works only on One UI 2.5-powered devices and brings some fresh customizations and a couple of new functionalities as well.





Options from the Pentastic app

For instance, Pentastic adds another gesture to the S Pen that requires you to hold down the S Pen button and double-tap on the screen to launch a certain application.

The Pentastic app can also launch the Air Command menu in a small pop-up window as opposed to the full-screen mode by default. And the Air Command menu opens up by default once you get the pen out of its holster.





More customizations

Other customizations include the option to change the pointer of the S Pen – it can be a mouse cursor or a heart. And, of course, you can change the sound the phone makes when you get the S Pen out.

