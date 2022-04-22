The Pentagon has promised to continue providing military assistance to Ki, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal, who is currently in the United States.
“US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has assured that Ukraine will not be left alone, the United States will continue to provide military assistance to strengthen the Ukrainian army,” Schmigal wrote in a telegram.
He noted that Ukraine needs heavy weapons – long-range artillery, multiple missile systems.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.