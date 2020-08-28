Pentagon staffer on Esper’s travel team in Pacific tests positive for coronavirus

The authorities stated members of the delegation found out of the positive result as they showed up in Guam on Friday.

It is unclear if the individual had any direct contact withEsper Under basic procedures the person would be evaluated once again. CNN has actually not found out any information on whether more screening has actually occurred.

The Pentagon did not react instantly to CNN’s demand for remark.

It is likewise uncertain how the scenario will affect travel strategies for the secretary’s go back to the United States, the authorities stated.

Esper embarked on the journey to the Indo-Pacific area recently, that included stops in Hawaii andPalau The secretary is presently in Guam and members of his delegation have actually been notified of the positive result. Guam presently has more than 1,200 validated coronavirus cases, and has actually up until now reported 9 deaths from the infection, according toJohns Hopkins University Esper published a video on Twitter Friday revealing him laying a wreath in the waters of Palau for fallen service members from World War II. The secretary likewise published an image Thursday night of him consulting with sailors aboard the USSEssex Esper was using a mask in the pictures and video. The staffer’s positive result comes almost a month after national security adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for the infection, ending up being the highest-ranking Trump administration authorities understood to have actually contracted it. In addition to O’Brien, a number of other individuals linked to the White House or the Trump administration have likewise …

