Pentagon should release UFO report, Senate intelligence committee argues

“The Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence [ONI] to standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they should adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations,” the report states.

However, based on the committee’s report, “there is no unified, comprehensive process” for collecting info on unidentified aerial phenomena, “despite the potential threat.”

This announcement, Agence France-Presse pointed out, generally seems to represent the initial confirmation that the ONI is still tracking these objects in a systematic way. Federal officials previously said that a program along these lines existed, but ended in 2012. UFO writer Roger Glassel confirmed in May, based on a contact exchange with a Navy representative, the existence of an “interagency team” led by the U.S. Navy and centered on “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The committee instructed the Director of National Intelligence along with other agency heads to submit a report within 180 days with numerous details about the ONI’s investigation. The report must include details about what the federal government is aware of “intrusions” in to restricted U.S. airspace and other unidentified flying objects, as well as an intend to firm up intelligence collection and sharing about them.

“The report shall be submitted in unclassified form, but may include a classified annex,” the committee wrote.

That means at least a few of this information should become public when of course, if the report arrives.

