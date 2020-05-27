The Pentagon released a statement saying the US ordered an airstrike that killed Qassem Suleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force and a senior official in Iraq’s paramilitary forces, at Baghdad International Airport. #CNN #News
Pentagon says US killed top Iranian commander
