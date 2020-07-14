Pentagon says US has withdrawn from 5 bases in Afghanistan as part of agreement with Taliban

“US forces in Afghanistan remain in the mid-8,000s and five bases formerly occupied by US forces have been transferred to our Afghan partners,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

“US military presence in Afghanistan remains focused on capabilities — not numbers. We maintain the capabilities and authorities necessary to protect ourselves, our Allies and partners, and US national interests,” Hoffman said.

The statement makes no mention of the Taliban’s continued links to al Qaeda, something referenced in a Defense Department report earlier this month.

In late February, the US and the Taliban signed a historic agreement, setting into motion the possibility of ending America’s long involvement in the war, which has stretched nearly two decades.