Pentagon removes official for executing Defense Production Act to ramp up production of anti-COVID-19  equipment – Armenian News

The Pentagon has eliminated its lead official accountable for executing the Defense Production Act to improve production of key tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic, CNN stories, citing an administration official.

Jennifer Santos, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, has performed a key function within the Pentagon’s efforts to use the act to ramp up production of key objects reminiscent of N-95 respirator masks and swabs wanted for coronavirus testing.

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Santos is shifting from her present place to a task within the Navy.

“The Department can confirm that Ms. Jennifer Santos is moving from her current position as the Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy to the Department of the Navy,” Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Mike Andrews mentioned.

The official mentioned they have been “startled” by the event and the choice was not made by Santos’ instant boss, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord, however got here from “the White House and interagency.”