Pentagon reaffirms Microsoft’s $10 billion JEDI cloud contract amid Amazon’s challenge

The Defense Department declared its choice to award Microsoft a $10 billion cloud- computing contract after a re-evaluation.

The department stated in a declaration Friday that it “determined that Microsoft’s proposal continues to represent the best value to the government.”

The Pentagon formerly stated it wished to reassess “certain aspects” of the procurement, consisting of aspects of the bidders’ rate propositions and online markets, after a legal challenge of the award by market leaderAmazon com.

The contract, called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, is valued at as much as $10 billion over a years.

A Microsoft representative stated in a declaration that the Pentagon validated that the business “offered the right technology and the best value. We’re ready to get to work and make sure that those who serve our country have access to this much needed technology.”

Amazon stated in a blog site post that the Pentagon’s re-evaluation was “nothing more than an attempt to validate a flawed, biased and politically corrupted decision.”

The Pentagon made its demand to review the cloud award after Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith composed in March that the Defense Department may have misjudged part of Microsoft’s rates …

