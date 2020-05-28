Pentagon moves to provide additional $125 million in military aid to Ukraine – Panorama

The Pentagon has notified Congress that Ukraine’s authorities has made the mandatory progress on key institutional reforms, thereby justifying an additional $125 million in new military help, together with patrol boats armed with distant-managed 30mm autocannons, CNN reviews, citing a US protection official and a congressional aide.

That certification that Kiev was making progress in countering corruption, bettering transparency and boosting civilian oversight was required by legislation to allow the help bundle transferring ahead. The bundle is the second half of the $250 million in Ukraine Security Assistance that was appropriated by Congress in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to remark Wednesday on the help, citing a division coverage of not commenting on arms packages which might be below congressional assessment.

The new help bundle consists of cellular radar methods designed to detect and observe incoming artillery and rocket hearth, dozens of ambulances, safe communications tools, together with 100 “tactical tablets” and the 2 patrol boats, the latter of which is seen as significantly vital given Ukraine’s tensions with Russia in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.