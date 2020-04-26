Pentagon leaders at impasse about next steps for Capt. Brett Crozier: report

Pentagon officials have reached a dead-end on deciding if Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt should be reinstated. This comes after the military expert had appealed for an investigation to look into the matter of his removal, as per Politico.

The news followed the Navy’s suggestion to reinstate the officer.

Crozier onboard Roosevelt had written a letter urging for assistance during the virus outbreak. The letter got leaked to the press which led to his ouster.

Although the Navy has suggested Crozier’s comeback, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley seeks for a “full-blown investigation” into Crozier’s ouster, according to Politico’s Pentagon sources.

