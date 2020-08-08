Pentagon issues report on Syria war, condemns SDF – Middle East Monitor

The Pentagon validated in a report on the war in Syria and Iraq that the militia of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continues to hire kids through forcible detention.

On Thursday, the Lead Inspector General provided a report on Operation Inherent Resolve ( OIR), introduced by a US-led global union versus Daesh in Syria and Iraq, showing that the SDF militia continues to jail and hire kids from refugee camps in the locations it manages in north-eastern Syria.

The report explained that the SDF militia did not satisfy its promises to global organisations to not hire kids, worrying that children are still being by force hired.

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) released in its report provided on 16 January, brand-new proof about the exploitation and recruitment of kids by SDF militia.

On 29 June, 2019, Virginia Gamba, the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, signed an action strategy with SDF leader Ferhat Abdi Shahin, referred to as Mazloum Abdi, to launch kid fighters in the militia ranks.

