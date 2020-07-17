Pentagon bans Confederate flag on military bases

“We must always remain focused on what unifies us, our sworn oath to the Constitution and our shared duty to defend the nation,” Esper’s memo states. “The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols.”

Acceptable flags listed in the memo are the U.S. and state banners, flags of other allies and partners, the widely displayed POW/MIA flag and official military unit flags.

Confederate flags, monuments and military base names are becoming a national flashpoint in the weeks since the death of George Floyd. Protesters decrying racism have targeted Confederate monuments in multiple cities. Some state officials are considering taking them down, but they face vehement opposition in some areas.

According to a Defense Department official knowledgeable about the matter, your decision not to name a specific prohibited flag was to ensure the policy would be apolitical and could withstand potential legal challenges based on free speech. The official said the White House knows the new policy.

Trump has flatly rejected any notion of changing base names, and it has defended the flying of the Confederate flag, saying it’s a freedom of speech issue.

According to Esper’s memo, the display of unauthorized flags — such as the Confederate banner carried during the Civil War — is acceptable in museums, historical exhibits, works of art or other educational programs.

The Marine Corps has banned the Confederate flag. Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, directed his commanders in early June to get rid of public displays of the Confederate battle flag. That flag, which some embrace as symbolic of heritage, “carries the power to inflame feelings of division” and will weaken the system cohesion that combat requires, Berger said.

Military commands in South Korea and Japan quickly followed suit. The new policy does not affect or rescind those bans.

The other three military services were all moving to enact similar bans, nevertheless they paused when Esper managed to get known that he wanted a regular policy throughout the whole department. Now they are going to instead issue this new policy for their troops and employees.

Defense leaders have for weeks been tied in knots on the incendiary dilemma of banning the Confederate flag,

An early draft of the Defense Department plan barred display of the Confederate flag, saying the prohibition would preserve “the morale of our personnel, good order and discipline within the military ranks and unit cohesion.” That version was shelved, and officials have already been struggling ever since then to come up with an insurance plan that would have the same effect but not create political havoc.

Esper discussed the situation with senior leaders throughout a meeting Wednesday, including a few of the legal issues surrounding a variety of bans, which some officials believe could be challenged in court.

The final version is a compromise that enables Esper to enact a ban that passes legal muster and gives military leaders what they want, but doesn’t infuriate the commander in chief.

According to the state, the new policy doesn’t undo the bans already set up, and service chiefs and secretaries it’s still able to enact additional more stringent policies restricting symbols they believe are divisive and damaging to unit cohesion. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about decisions perhaps not yet made public.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that he remains working on a policy that could remove all divisive symbols from Army installations.

He did not mention the flag, but said, “we would have any divisive symbols on a no-fly list.”