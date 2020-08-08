Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts By Reuters





By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Elon Musk’s SpaceX $653 million in combined military launch contracts under the Pentagon’s next-generation, multibillion-dollar launch capability program.

The contracts are for launch service orders beginning in 2022 and allocate $337 million to ULA, a joint venture between Boeing (NYSE:) Co and Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:), and $316 million to SpaceX for the first missions of roughly 34 total that the two rocket firms will support through 2027.

ULA will receive a contract for approximately 60% of those launch service orders using its next-generation Vulcan rocket while Musk’s SpaceX, using its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, will receive approximately 40%, the Air Force’s acquisition chief Will Roper told reporters on Friday.

The awards are part of the Pentagon’s 2014 mandate from Congress to curb its dependency on rockets using Russia’s RD-180 engine and transition to U.S.-made rockets for launching Washington’s most sensitive national security payloads to space.

The program, called National Security Space Launch Phase 2, is aimed at “building a competitive industry base that we hope doesn’t just help military and…