Pentagon approves extension of military support to border but reduces troop levels

“Secretary Esper has approved a request for assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 DOD personnel to the southern border, beginning in October,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said in a statement.
That marks a decrease from the existing authorized troop level of 5,500.
“This DoD support will primarily be sourced from the National Guard,” Mitchell added, saying that the National Guard could be federalized while performing this mission, and therefore they will be both funded and commanded by the federal government.
The announcement comes at any given time of tension between Pentagon leadership and the White House after another controversial deployment of troops following protests in the united states, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
Pentagon officials stressed that troops on the southern border wouldn’t be performing law enforcement missions.
“The duties to be performed by military personnel include the same categories of support as those currently being carried out along the border, including detection and monitoring, logistics, and transportation support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Military personnel will not directly participate in civilian law enforcement activities,” Mitchell said.
The current border deployment is approximately half active duty and half national guard personnel.
Military forces have emplaced concertina wire and other barriers, transported Customs and Border Protection personnel, and conducted mobile surveillance along the border.
The border operation has been a major priority for President Donald Trump and contains been criticized by Democrats in Congress.
Trump first ordered the deployment of some 5,000 active duty troops to the border in 2018 in response to the anticipated arrival of a migrant caravan from Central America. He had previously deployed 2,100 National Guard troops to the border in April of that year.