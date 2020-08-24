Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”

Penske, who purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indy Automobile last November, provided the ‘Drivers, Start your engines” command for today’ s race. While his own race group looked plain by its high requirements performance-wise, ‘The Captain’ enjoyed with the result of the day in general, in spite of the occasion needing to be run behind closed doors.

“It has been an incredible day, and I want to thank all of the teams, drivers and our partners for an exciting 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” stated Penske on Sunday night.

“Congratulations to Takuma Sato, Bobby Rahal, David Letterman, Mike Lanigan and the entire team for winning today’s race and putting on a remarkable show for everyone watching at home on NBC and around the world.

“We certainly missed having all of our fans here with us at the Racing Capital of the World, and we are looking forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back to the Speedway.

“My family and I, along with everyone at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are so excited about the future as we continue to build on the tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Josef Newgarden was the greatest finishing Penske-Chevrolet, landing 5th location after running 3rd in the penultimate stint. By going off method, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and …