Pensioner uses his electric buggy to tow boat from marina

Mobility scooters are an increasingly common site around supermarkets and shopping centres.

But a pensioner in the Isle of Wight showed his buggy is just as useful in less urban environments when he towed a boat out of a marina.

Hilarious footage taken in Ryde, Isle of Wight, shows the man pulling a small boat up a ramp with his electric scooter.

In the video, a man says ‘that’s one way to do it’ and laughs as the pensioner pulls the ship along a ramp coming out of the sea.

Three men in pink, luminescent life jackets walk behind the boat as the man in an electric buggy pulls it forward.

They look over at the video-taker while following the white boat, which has been put on wheels.

The man on the red buggy continues to pull the white boat forward towards a car park by the water

An onlooker said: ‘I was just passing on a walk. There were lots of people clapping. It just looked so funny.’

The footage was taken on Saturday, June 11, at Ryde Marina on the Isle of Wight, which has been the site for the NHS app-led test and trace trial.

The island has moved from being Britain’s third worst council for controlling the spread of coronavirus to being in the top 10 since the app was introduced.

It was launched on the Isle of White on May 5 and downloaded by 54,000 people, 38 per cent of the island’s population.