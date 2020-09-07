Pensioner blows his house up while trying to kill a fly with electrified bug swatter – Panorama

A French pensioner blew up his kitchen while trying to kill a fly that was disturbing his dinner, Daily Mail reported.

The incident took place in the Dordogne village of Parcoul-Chenaud, north east of Bordeaux, on Friday.

Irritated by the fly, the 80-year-old, who has not been named, took out an electronic bug zapper.

The contraption – which looks like a tennis racquet – is designed to burn insects the moment there is contact.

‘On this occasion, gas was leaking into the man’s house,’ said an investigating source. ‘The very hot zapper ignited the gas, causing a sudden explosion.

‘The man was lucky to get away with a burned hand after diving on the floor, but the kitchen was destroyed along with part of the roof.’

The man was treated in hospital in Libourne following the disaster, which happened at around 7.45pm.

He has not been allowed to return to the house, and is instead staying in a local campsite until repairs are carried out.