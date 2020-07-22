Penny dropping with Fev Rover after Sandown success | Racing News

Connections of Fev Rover are thinking about alternatives in your home and abroad for her next project following her Listed accomplishment at Sandown on Tuesday night.

After chasing house the amazing Method on her Doncaster launching, Richard Fahey’s filly came close to disturbing fellow Nick Bradley Racing- owned juvenile Dandalla in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket, with simply a head splitting the set at the line.

Fev Rover showed that efficiency was no fluke at Sandown – effectively stepping up to 7 furlongs to win the Star Stakes with something to spare.

Bradley stated: “We were thrilled with her efficiency. I believe she beat 2 wise fillies into 2nd and 3rd – Mark Johnston’s filly (Dubai Fountain) that completed second was well backed and Setarhe is an appropriate filly.

“The very first time Fev Rover went on turf was when she performed at Doncaster, so we understood she ‘d enhance a lot for it and we understood she ‘d enhance once again from the perform at Newmarket.

” I believe the secret to her is an uphill surface – she actually removes and manages it much better than a great deal of two-year-olds would.

“I believe the time of the race was very good and hopefully there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Fev Rover’s triumph is an apparent an increase to Dandalla’s kind, with Bradley determined the latter was not at her finest on the July Course previously in the month, having formerly controlled her competitors in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He included: “To be reasonable to Fev Rover, the penny was only simply dropping at the end of the Newmarket race. Having stated that, I’m 100 percent specific Dandalla wasn’t at her finest on the day. Hopefully we will not need to run the 2 of them versus each other once again.

“The prepare for Dandalla is to go directly to the Prix Morny, while Fev Rover might run in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket and there is likewise the Prix du Calvados at Deauville.

“The Sweet Solera is on August 8 and the Prix du Calvados is on August 22, so she could do the two, but I think it’s more likely she’ll run in one or the other.”