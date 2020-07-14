Pennsylvania woman threw knife at boyfriend because he refused to eat, police say

Barbacow allegedly told police she got angry because she wanted him to eat, and threw the knife “out of reflex,” according to the Reading Eagle newspaper.

The man allegedly claimed he stabbed himself cutting jalapenos, but police said that was likely impossible because the knife was stuck in an upward direction.

The boyfriend later allegedly told police that the pair had been arguing.

The boyfriend was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Barbacow was charged with aggravated and simple assault, as well as, possessing an instrument of crimes, the paper reported.