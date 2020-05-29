Pennsylvania woman kept grandma’s corpse in freezer for 15 years and collected Social Security check

Cynthia Carolyn Black, 61, saved her grandmother’s physique in the freezer from 2004 to 2019 so she may declare her advantages

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for hiding her grandmother’s lifeless physique in in a freezer for 15 years in order to money her Social Security checks.

It all got here to mild after two girls walked right into a foreclosed home they have been in shopping for and found the corpse of Glenora Delahay final February.

Police investigated for greater than a 12 months and discovered that Delahay handed away in March 2004 on the age of 97, however when Cynthia Carolyn Black, 61, discovered her lifeless, she saved the physique in the basement freezer so she may declare her advantages.

It’s unclear how a lot she pocketed from the rip-off however $186,000 was paid to Delahay from 2001 to 2010, ABC 27 reported.

Black – who lived together with her grandmother earlier than she died – moved the physique 100 miles from Ardmore to Dillsburg in 2007 and used the earnings to pay the mortgage.

Scroll down for video

Glenora Delahay’s physique was discovered final February by two girls taking a look at a foreclosed residence in Pennsylvania. They found it wrapped in rubbish baggage and sheets in an outhouse freezer

But when the Kralltown Road residence went into foreclosures, Black moved to a property on South Front Street in York Haven.

She kept her grandmother’s physique on the previous property and when perspective patrons went trying across the grounds and stumbled throughout stays wrapped in trash baggage and sheets in an outhouse freezer, they referred to as police.

It’s unclear why it took 15 months for Black to be arrested. She was arraigned Wednesday and was held on $50,000 bail.

Black is because of seem in courtroom on fees of abuse of a corpse, theft by illegal taking, and receiving stolen property.

She lived in the house with Glenn Black, 55, who ran a furnishings enterprise there. A neightbor stated they have been ‘very unfriendly’

Records present that at Black additionally lived with Glenn Black Jr., 55, on the Ardmore residence and on the Kralltown Road property the place the physique was discovered and the place he operated Blacks Furniture Refinishing.

However he’s in jail after pleading responsible to an indecent assault of a considerably impaired particular person cost, stemming from an incident in February 2018.

The pair appeared to take every little thing however the freezer and Delahay’s physique once they moved out, based on a neighbor who claimed they ‘stripped the home,’ taking a chainlink fence used to maintain a canine contained in the property, ‘copper pipes, bogs and every little thing.’

‘They have been very unfriendly,’ the neighbor instructed the Philadelphia Inquirer. ‘They didn’t need any dialog.’