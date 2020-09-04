Pennsylvania: Political group tied to Kanye West campaign law firm sent misinformation on Biden with mail-in ballot applications to battleground state voters

Common Sense Voters of America LLC, which was signed up in June by the exact same law firm representing West in his match to get on the Ohio ballot, sent mailers in August consisting of pictures of phony headings aboutDemocratic nominee Joe Biden
While the mail-in ballot applications sent to voters appear to be genuine, the mailers likewise consist of misinformation about Democratic prospects consisting of Biden, his running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris andMinnesota Sen Tina Smith, while favorably representing positions taken by President Donald Trump and Republicans.
CNN got photos of the mailers from signed up voters in both Pennsylvania andMinnesota The Philadelphia Inquirer initially reported on the Pennsylvania mailers.
It is uncertain the number of mailers were sent to Pennsylvania and Minnesota voters or if the mailers were just sent to these swing-state voters
Common Sense Voters for America LLC was signed up on June 29 as a not-for-profit in Ohio by Christopher Finney, a Cincinnati- based attorney. Finney decreased to remark to CNN, stating his customer did not offer him consent to speak to journalism.
The Finney Law Firm is presently representing Kanye West in a lawsuit against the state of Ohio in West’s effort to get on the November ballot as a governmental prospect.
It is unidentified who precisely is …