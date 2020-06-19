Pennsylvania police officer fired over ‘racist and derogatory’ email

Sgt. Jeff Annunziata, a 62 years old veteran officer, was fired after sending a “racist and derogatory” email to reporters.

Joe Schember, Erie Mayor, strongly condemned Annunziata and announced his termination. Schember revealed that he was “appalled and disgusted” by the level of racial insensitivity displayed by Annunziata.

Annunziata had sent the email to four reporters of Erie Times-News and Schember as well.

In the email, Annunziata lashed out at the protestors seeking reformation of the criminal justice system. The protests took place after the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police. He accused the black community of “playing the race card.”

In his email, Annunziata inquired about the lack of nationwide protests regarding the murder of on-duty police officers. He even asked Schember to speak out against this injustice.

His email further revealed his belief that “the ‘deep state’ media” and “the ‘radical’ liberal politicians” are responsible for the growing protests.

His email placed serious allegations without any evidence. He suggested that anti-racist movements as well as the Black Lives Matter movement was funded by George Soros, the billionaire and Clinton Foundation.

He even went as far as to suggest that people have zero understanding of the term “compliance.” He wanted people to focus on the facts and realize that only a small number of officers kill black men. He also accused the reporters of not doing their jobs.

The email was sent from Annunziata’s official city account.

