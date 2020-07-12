Pennsylvania man charged with kidnapping missing Amish woman; police believe she ‘was harmed’

Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21, when she was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area, located to the east of Lancaster.

“Investigators are actively searching and working to determine what happened to Stoltzfoos after she was taken,” the district attorney’s office said Saturday. “Investigators have reason to believe Stoltzfoos was harmed following her abduction.”

Smoker was arrested Friday night at his job and arraigned Saturday morning on the 2 charges. At his arraignment, a judge made the 34-year-old ineligible for bail, citing the character of the charges and ongoing investigation.

According to prosecutors, investigators on Friday evening searched a rural location in Ronks, where they believe Stoltzfoos might have been taken after being kidnapped.

“Investigators found buried in a wooded area articles of clothing believed to belong to Stoltzfoos,” the DAs’s office said.

Smoker’s vehicle, a red Kia Rio sedan with a “distinct spoiler” and “LCM” sticker on the trunk was seen parked in the rural area on June 23, based on police.

The 34-year-old became an individual of curiosity about the investigation after police said they received details about a red/orange vehicle observed in the Gap area on the afternoon of Stoltzfoos’ abduction.

Multiple witnesses because area also told authorities they saw an Amish female in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a male.

“Witness descriptions of the driver and vehicle are consistent with Smoker and his vehicle,” officials said.

Investigators also unveiled that they obtained and viewed surveillance video that was enhanced by FBI forensic technicians that shows Stoltzfoos’ abduction on Beechdale Road, where she would have been walking straight back from church.

“That video shows a red Kia Rio involved in the abduction,” the DA’s office said.

The 18-year-old’s father reported her missing when she did not reunite from a youth group late into the nights June 21. Investigators confirmed that Stoltzfoos did not ensure it is to that social gathering.

“Police found nothing indicating Stoltzfoos was unhappy and wanted to leave her community,” officials said.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department is being assisted by multiple agencies inside their investigation within the Amish woman’s disappearance, such as the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, the FBI offered a reward as high as $10,000 for information leading to her recovery.

Stoltzfoos has brown hair and blue eyes, and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 125 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron, and a black head covering

Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen Smoker — or his red Kia Rio sedan — across the time Stoltzfoos was abducted, and in the days after, to contact police at 717-291-4676.

