Pennsylvania House Democrats accuse Republicans of keeping GOP member’s positive Covid test from them for a week

While the Republican-led legislature is considering find out how to reopen the state and preventing with the governor over his catastrophe emergency declaration, they’re additionally preventing with Democrats, who say they did not find out about Lewis’ positive test and are involved about their well being as they push for extra enterprise to be carried out remotely.

The Dauphin County lawmaker mentioned he notified “the House of Representatives and our caucus Human Resources department” of his analysis they usually labored to find out who he could have been involved with and will have probably uncovered to the virus. The Republicans management the House of Representatives in Pennsylvania.

“Anyone I had contact with that day were notified, they were able to quarantine, get tested, no positive tests that I’m aware of,” Lewis mentioned on Facebook.

Lewis mentioned he selected to maintain his positive case non-public “out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed.”

“Now that I have fully recovered and completed the quarantine as required by the Department of Health, I feel now is the appropriate time to share this information with the public and my constituents,” Lewis mentioned Wednesday.

Dermody mentioned in a statement that “while we are pleased to learn that this House member seems to have recovered, it is simply unacceptable that some House Republicans knew about this for more than a week and sat on that knowledge.”

“Knowing how House members and staff work closely together at the Capitol, we should have been made aware of this much sooner,” Dermody mentioned.

Dermody instructed CNN that he was “angry and disappointed” when he came upon about Lewis’ test on Wednesday afternoon from a native information report, prompting him to name the Republican management and House chief clerk to see if was true.

“We’re talking to (Republicans). We’re going to jointly develop policies so nothing like this happens again. But we should have been told,” Dermody instructed CNN on Thursday, saying it is a “common decency.”

Dermody instructed CNN that they’ve begun contact tracing to see which committee conferences Lewis attended and the way shut he was to Democratic members.

Republican Rep. Russ Diamond confirmed Wednesday in a statement that he was one of the members who had self-quarantined. On Twitter, Diamond mentioned he didn’t get examined.

He wrote that he was notified on May 21 he had are available in contact with somebody on May 14 who examined positive for Covid-19, however he was not knowledgeable of who that particular person was.

Diamond mentioned on Wednesday that he is been in quarantine for 14 days and plans to return to the Capitol on Thursday. He mentioned he didn’t really feel ailing nor has he had any signs of the virus.

Dermody instructed CNN he didn’t know of the opposite members who had been requested to quarantine.

Mike Straub, House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler’s press secretary, mentioned in a assertion offered to CNN that that they had carried out CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health tips “in line with exactly what Gov. (Tom) Wolf requires from any business that wishes to operate currently.”

He confirmed that “anyone who met those guidelines was notified and quarantined.” Citing privateness considerations, Straub mentioned he couldn’t give anymore details about who was notified that they might have are available in contact with somebody who examined positive for the virus.

“The 48 hours before symptoms onset is worth nothing. By that timeline, Rep. Lewis was only in the Capitol for a short period of time within that window — so tracing who he was in contact with was easily verified, and as he said in his statement, anyone who needed to be notified was notified and is currently self-isolating,” he added.

As coronavirus instances started to rise within the state, the Pennsylvania House handed a temporary rule in March permitting its 203 members to vote remotely or by proxy.

Over the final two weeks, there have been six days of voting and over 15 separate House committee conferences, based on Dermody.

“For those members who journeyed to the Capitol in person, each of these meetings raises the risk of possible exposure,” he mentioned.

After Wednesday’s disclosure, a number of state Democrats, together with Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims, referred to as on Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai to resign.

“I just spent the better part of the last 11 weeks sitting across a room from people who would eventually test positive and decided not to tell us,” Sims mentioned, visibly upset in a profanity-laced Facebook Live video. He referred to as for each House member and staffer to be examined, and for Republicans to pay for it.

“How dare you put our lives at risk. How dare you put our families at risk,” Sims mentioned, slamming Republicans as “callous liars.”

“This idea that by simply quarantining maybe the last two or three of his own colleagues that he interacted with after finding out he was positive is the same as a contact trace that’s required by public health and the CDC is laughable if it wasn’t so deadly,” Sims instructed CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday.

State Rep. Kevin Boyle, the minority chief of the House State Government Committee, asked Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for an investigation, saying, “we should know if any criminal or ethical laws were broken.”

Democratic Rep. Dan Frankel, the minority chair of the House Health Committee, mentioned that House Democratic leaders realized Wednesday that 4 members of the GOP caucus had been in self quarantine.

“All the while, some Republican members knew that their own membership had been exposed to Covid-19, and they chose to keep that information secret,” Frankel mentioned.