Pennsylvania governor calls for legalizing marijuana as part of Covid-19 recovery plan

In a press release outlining his agenda, Wolf asked the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana — with some of the proceeds going to grants for existing small businesses and 50% of the funds dedicated to historically disadvantaged businesses.

In addition to the small business grant funding, Wolf also called for a portion of the revenue be used to “further restorative justice programs that give priority to repairing the harm done to crime victims and communities as a result of marijuana criminalization,” the release says. He also asked that the General Assembly pursue criminal justice reform policies that would “restore justice” for those convicted of marijuana-related offenses.

The governor proposed several other initiatives, including providing hazard pay to front line workers, expanding access to child care, government reform measures and additional support for small businesses. These proposals come after “a spring and summer of Republican efforts to curtail the administration’s efforts” in managing the pandemic’s impact, Wolf said in the release.

“House and Senate Democrats have been fighting for progress to protect families and businesses in these spaces since the beginning of the pandemic, but they have been stopped at every turn by the Republican majority focused on ignoring the public health crisis,” Wolf said.