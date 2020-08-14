Pennsylvania election officials seek to extend deadline for receiving mail-in ballots, citing slowdown in mail

“Ballots mailed by voters on or before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day will be counted if they are otherwise valid and received by the county boards of election on or before the third day following the election,” the Department of State stated in a court filing Thursday.

The modification follows the United States Postal Service informed the state in a letter that it might not ensure the prompt shipment of ballots in the basic election under the existing state due dates for asking for and returning ballots.

The Postal Service suggested it would take 2-to- 5 days to mail back ballots however, according to Pennsylvania’s filing, that is a longer timespan for very first class mail than the service had actually suggested ahead of the Pennsylvania main simply last month. In the filing, Pennsylvania stated the longer timespan recommended that questionable modifications just recently set up by the Postmaster General will affect election mail.

“Department of State officials were in close contact with representatives of the Postal Service in the months leading up to the June 2020 primary election, and were not given any reasons to expect that delivery of first-class mail take longer than the typical one to three business days,” the filing stated.

It was a significant concession in a handful of continuous lawsuit where Democrats have actually looked for to make sure more extensive ballot schedule in the battlefield state. “To state it merely: citizens who use for mail-in ballots in the recently of the application duration and return …

Read The Full Article