Pennsylvania diner hit with suspension order after reopening: The curve is flattened, Gov. Wolf has ‘gone too far’

In an look on “Fox & Friends” with host Steve Doocy, Round the Clock Diner homeowners Dimos and Christos Sacarellos, who’re father and son, mentioned they continue to be open for Memorial Day clients whereas they attraction the order.

After a latest look on the present, the Sacarelloses mentioned they acquired discover that their two places had been shut down, with Christos Sacarellos calling it a “tyrannical temper tantrum” by Gov. Tom Wolf. He mentioned the restaurant has been following CDC tips, preserving clients six toes aside and might function in a protected and accountable method.

“This was only intended to stop the curve. This is not politics now. This is going a little bit too far. Flatten the fear. Let’s get back to normal,” he added, as his father Dimos argued that Democrats have an “agenda” behind preserving companies closed.

“[People] want to be free. Everyone, every customer comes in they thank us. Thank you for being open. ‘Thank you’ when they leave, they thank us again. It’s not about the diner. It’s about the American people. They want their freedom,” Dimos mentioned.

Meantime, some Democrats in Pennsylvania are reportedly starting to place some strain on Gov. Wolf in regards to the state’s reopening course of two months after his workplace issued a stay-at-home order.

The Philadelphia Inquirer pointed to a number of latest cases the place Democrats appeared desirous to see larger steps within the state’s reopening, together with a letter from State. Sen. Maria Collett that relayed some frustrations of residents in Montgomery County.

The letter final Tuesday knowledgeable Wolf that many in her county have seen little proof that Wolf’s administration “recognizes and sympathizes with the added physical, emotional, and financial suffering they are facing as a result of our prolonged stay-at-home conditions, which you know.”

Wolf has maintained that his high precedence is security. However, like different states, residents have suffered financially from coronavirus tips. About 2 million Pennsylvania residents have misplaced their jobs since mid-March.

