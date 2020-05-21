Pennsylvania county’s veterans graves to get flags for Memorial Day after coronavirus rule waived

Because of the waiver, flag maker FlagZone of Gilbertsville was ready to start distributing an estimated 50,000 American flags to veterans organizations and volunteers all through the county, The Reading Eagle reported.

The resolution was excellent news for Robert Haller, senior vice commander of a Veterans of Foreign Wars publish in Birdsboro – though he mentioned he deliberate to defy the restriction if it wasn’t lifted.

“One way or another, I was going to put flags out,” Haller advised the newspaper. “I was going to see that your veterans get the respect they deserve.”

The newspaper spoke with Haller as he planted flags Wednesday in Gibraltar, with plans to do the identical at cemeteries in Plowville and Geigerstown.

FlagZone had been denied a waiver earlier this month, however obtained the OK on Monday, according to the Eagle.

About 28,000 flags had been distributed starting Wednesday by the county’s workplace of Veterans Affairs, with plans to proceed Thursday and Friday. The remaining 22,000 flags shall be despatched straight to cemeteries in three cemeteries in Reading, Muhlenberg and Reiffton.

