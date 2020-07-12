Pennsylvania boy, 13, accused of killing little brother during ‘cops and robbers’

The youthful boy died after being shot within the head, the Harrisburg Patriot-News reported. He wasn’t recognized.

The older boy was charged as an grownup with prison murder and aggravated assault, in keeping with the paper.

Online court docket data mentioned Brayden Leroy Wright was being held with out bail.

“Bail Action Reason: Defendant shot his 9-year-old sibling,” says Brayden’s court docket docket. He turns 14 in October, the court docket data present.

His subsequent court docket date is Monday.

The Patriot-News quoted the arrest affidavit as saying Wright advised police he acquired one of their dad’s weapons out of the console within the sofa as a result of he needed to play cops and robbers.

Trooper Erica Polcha wrote within the affidavit that Wright advised officers his brother was mendacity on the sofa, watching movies on a mobile phone.

She mentioned the 13-year-old “further related he pressed the muzzle of the gun to the back left side of the victim’s head and squeezed the trigger,” in keeping with the paper. “(He) related he did this because the victim was not complying with his commands while playing cops and robbers. He admitted to being angry with the victim for not listening to him.”

The weapon was a 9mm handgun, in keeping with the Waynesboro Record-Herald.

The boy’s father advised police he stored that gun and one other 9mm handgun in the home for cover, in keeping with the paper.