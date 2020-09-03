Penn State football team doctor says a third of COVID-positive athletes had heart inflammation

Penn State’s director of athletic medication stated today that approximately a third of the athletes who checked favorable for coronavirus have swollen heart muscles, or myocarditis, which was pointed out by the Big Ten as a factor the football season this fall was held off.

“What we have seen, when people have been studied with cardiac MRI scans, symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID infections, is a level of inflammation in cardiac muscle that just is alarming,” Wayne Sebastianelli stated throughout a State College Area school board of directors conference Monday night. “We don’t know why it happens, we don’t know who it’s happening in, but some of the testing that has occurred across the Big Ten has revealed roughly 30% of the athletes reveal this inflammation.”

While the finding is worrying, Sebastianelli fasted to mention that it is uncertain what the ramifications are for such prevalent heart inflammation.

“There are lots of cardiologists, some extremely high level at the Mayo Clinic, who believe this is a discovering that is incidental and might not require any additional …