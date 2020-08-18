Penguins originated in Australia and New Zealand — not the Antarctic, new study finds

But penguins didn’t come from in Antarctica, as researchers have actually thought for many years– they initially progressed in Australia and New Zealand, according to a new study by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley.

The study, which was carried out in cooperation with museums and universities around the world, examined blood and tissue samples from 18 various types of penguins. They utilized this genomic info to recall in time, and trace the penguins’ motion and diversity over centuries.

“Our results indicate that the penguin crown-group originated during the Miocene (geological period) in New Zealand and Australia, not in Antarctica as previously thought,” stated the study, released onMonday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences “Penguins first occupied temperate environments and then radiated to cold Antarctic waters.”

Penguins originated in Australia and New Zealand 22 million years back, scientists recommend; then, forefathers of the king and emperor penguins divided off and transferred to Antarctic waters, most likely brought in by the plentiful food supply there.

These findings likewise support the theory that king and emperor penguins are the “sister group” to all other penguin family trees– including another piece to the long-debated puzzle on where precisely these 2 types rest on the ancestral tree. Then about 12 million years back, the Drake Passage– the body of water in between Antarctica and the southern suggestion of South America– totally opened. This …

