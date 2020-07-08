Penfolds’ chief winemaker reveals secret to perfect plonk after Grange red sold for $103,555

Penfolds’ chief winemaker has revealed the secrets behind their popular wine after one bottle of red recently sold for accurate documentation $103,555.

A mystery Melbourne buyer bought the ultra-rare 1951 Penfolds Bin 1 Grange, from South Australia, for the princely sum during an online auction on June 29.

The hefty price means a single standard glass of the wine would cost significantly more than $20,500, making it Australia’s most expensive ever wine.

Peter Gago, who has been the chief winemaker for 31 years, said several facets including the quality of grapes and the proper bottling equipment are all ingredients to Penfolds’ ‘secret sauce.’

Mr Gago said even though many industry experts discuss the importance of picking grapes at the proper time, that he believes that’s only the initial step in making a bottle of delicious wine.

‘Well the time of bottling your wine is as crucial as when to select the grapes,’ Mr Gago told Business Insider.

‘There are a huge selection of decision making processes over the winemaking track and if you obtain it right, you can do something quite magical.’

He said many technological advances have made producing wine a more streamlined process but what hasn’t changed is how Penfolds’ wine is established.

‘The basic fermentation process hasn’t changed. It’s still a conversion by yeast of grape sugars into a finished wine,’ he said.

Langton’s Head of Auctions Tamara Grischy, who performed the record sale, told Daily Mail Australia the ultra-rare wine was highly sought after by collectors.

‘This is a historic vintage, and represents the start of modern Australian wine,’ he said.

‘This is the first vintage of Australia’s most renowned wine, and Penfolds Grange was a wine that Penfolds first chief winemaker Max Schubert made 69 years back as an experiment.’

Penfolds spreads its business across multiple vineyards, allowing it to create a diverse selection of wines such as for instance Shiraz, Cabernet and Chardonnay.

Ms Grischy said its Grange range was a constant hit with collectors.

‘Another reason the 1951 Penfolds Grange is indeed coveted is really because collectors require it to complete their sets, which means collections with every vintage manufactured from Penfolds Grange, and the sets have become rare,’ he explained.

‘A set of Penfolds Grange with vintages from 1951 to 2015 was sold for $372,800 in December 2019 in the Langton’s Rewards of Patience Auction, a world record amount.

More than 1,000 bottles of Penfolds wines were sold during the latest auction.

A 1952 Grange sold for $46,601 and a 1970 Grange went for $3,501 – records for both sets of wines.

The 1951 Penfolds that sold for $103,555 beat the previous 2018 record if the same wine was sold for $81,550.