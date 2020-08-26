Penen 10 inch Android Tablet PC, 5G Wi-Fi, 4GB RAM,64GB ROM, Octa -Core Processor, IPS HD Display, 3G Phablet with Dual Sim Card Slots, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Tablets for Kids,M1



Product Description:

10 inches Penen tablet perfect for watching movies, browsing the web, work and study. Android tablet has a smooth screen surface for users to enjoy, Bluetooth 4.1 and WIFI connection allows you to enjoy the Internet anytime, anywhere. 64GB RAM mass storage allows you to enjoy all applications of 1280 x 800 HD pixels, keep beautiful a moment of life.

CPU Processor: MTK6797 Octa Core, 1.5Ghz

Operating System: Google Android 8.1

Size: 10″ IPS Capacitive Screen

Resolution: 1280*800

Display Technology: Full Size, High Sensitive 5 Point Capacitive Touch Screen

RAM: DDRIII 4GB

Hard Drive Capacity: 64GB

Call Phone: Supported ,Double Card Double Stay ,Support Dual SIM Card Call Phone

2G Network: Yes,Built-in 2G Module,Support GSM Network, Frequency Range: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

3G Network: Yes,Built-in 3G Module,Support WCDMA GSM, Frequency Range: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz

In US, Don’t Support AT&T And T-Mobile SIM At Present.

Extend Card: Expandable by MicroSD to 128GB

Battery: 3.7V/5000mAh Li-Polymer rechargeable battery

Voltage Required: AC 100-240V, DC 5V 2A

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (Built-in 802.11b/g/n WLAN Card) Support 2.4GHz and 5G Wifi Network.

Bluetooth: Compatible, USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port for charging and data transfer, Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack, Extend Card Slot: 1 x TF(MicroSD) Card slot, SIM Card Slot: Dual Sim Card Slots Camera: Front Camera: 2.0MP, Rear Camera: 8.0MP (Dual Camera), G-Sensor: Yes (Support GPS), Dimension: 9.53 x 6.73 x 0.35 inches (HxWxD), Color: Black

Package Include: 1 x Tablet PC, 1 x AC Charger, 1 x User Manual, 1 x USB Cable, 1 x OTG Cable.

